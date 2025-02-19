NSUI claims student scholarships not paid in MP, warns of protest

Bhopal, Feb 19 (PTI) The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday accused the Madhya Pradesh government of not paying scholarships to thousands of students and warned of protests if the money was not released soon.

It also claimed discrimination in the disbursal of scholarships to students from the Schedule Caste (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

“We are going to stage massive protests across colleges and universities in MP if the BJP government does not release the funds shortly,” NSUI national spokesman Viraj Yadav said in a statement.

He claimed that thousands of students across MP who took admission in the 2022 academic session have not received the Mukhyamantri Medhavi Scholarship.

“As a result, students are facing financial hardships and many have been forced to take loans,” he claimed.

NSUI on Tuesday gave a memorandum to the chief minister, principal secretary of the higher education department, and other officials to press for its demands, he added.

“Our demands include the immediate release of pending money under the Mukhyamantri Medhavi Scholarship scheme and other such programmes and equal duration of scholarships for SC and ST students,” Yadav said.

Currently, SC students receive scholarships for 12 months, while ST students get it only for 10 months, which is unconstitutional, he said.

The NSUI functionary said the Congress will raise the issue in the budget session of the MP assembly beginning on March 10. If the government does not act, NSU will stage protests in colleges and universities across MP, he said. PTI LAL NR