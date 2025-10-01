NSUI condemns Delhi govt’s RSS curriculum, calls it attempt to 'mislead' students

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday strongly condemned the Delhi government’s decision to introduce lessons on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in government schools, calling it an attempt to mislead students and spread a “hateful ideology.” In an official statement, the Congress-backed student body said the move “distorts history, hides anti-national activities, and fills children’s minds with hate,” demanding that if schools teach about the RSS, they must present the full historical context.

The NSUI highlighted issues such as the RSS’s alleged opposition to the Constitution during its framing, Nathuram Godse’s supposed association with the organisation, and its purported anti-women, anti-Dalit, and anti-minority activities.

NSUI National President Varun Choudhary said, “The BJP government can use all its machinery to whitewash history, but the people of India know the truth. True education strengthens the values of the Constitution, democracy, equality, and justice — it does not glorify organisations that have consistently opposed these values. NSUI will strongly oppose this conspiracy to mislead students and spread hate, and we will raise our voice across Delhi against it.” The student body also called upon parents, teachers and students to stand united against the move, vowing to continue protests until the decision is withdrawn. The development comes as the RSS celebrates its centenary year.

The Delhi government’s new education programme, ‘Rashtraneeti’ (state policy), will introduce lessons on the RSS alongside freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the chapter aims to promote civic awareness, ethical governance and national pride, and will highlight the RSS’s role in social work and the freedom struggle. Teacher handbooks have been prepared, and training sessions are underway at the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

The programme was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on September 18.