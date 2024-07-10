NSUI demands probe into DUSU president Dedha's alleged fraud marksheet used for admission in DU

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The NSUI on Wednesday slammed DUSU president Tushar Dedha for allegedly using "fraudulent" Class 12 marksheet to get admitted in Delhi University and demanded a fast track inquiry by the administration into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here at the headquarters of the Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) national secretary Akshay Lakhra raised questions on the legality of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliate Dedha's Class 12 marksheet obtained as a regular student simultaneously from two different boards -- Uttar Pradesh Board and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) -- in 2016.

Citing from the CBSE examination bylaws, Lakhra said, "It is mandatory to have at least 75 per cent minimum attendance to sit for examination. We want to ask Dedha how he managed to maintain his attendance as a regular student in two different schools -- one located in Uttar Pradesh and the other one at a distance of around 200 km in Delhi. This clearly shows that Dedha indulged in fraud and his marksheet is fake." DUSU vice president and NSUI member Abhi Dahiya, who filed a complaint against Dedha with Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on July 6, also addressed the conference and raised questions against the alleged irregularities in Dedha's marksheet.

The NSUI demanded a fast track inquiry into the matter by the DU administration and cancellation of Dedha's admission as an MA student from Satyawati College.

They also demanded Dedha's resignation from the post of DUSU president and asked the administration to remove him as the student union's head. The NSUI asked the varsity to reveal the details of the marksheet used by Dedha to get admission in DU.

There was no immediate response from Dedha to the allegations levelled against him.

However, speaking earlier to PTI, Dedha had denied any wrongdoing in his marksheet and said he will file a defamation case against the NSUI members.

On Tuesday, he filed a police complaint against the NSUI and some of its members including Dahiya, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda for making "false" and "misleading" claims about this marksheet and positing it on their social media.

Terming the claims as "baseless", Dedha alleged NSUI was intentionally "targeting" him on social media to tarnish his reputation.

"I have been a part of the Delhi University since 2016 and my certificates have passed through scrutiny when I took admission in graduation and post- graduation, and then again during my nomination for the DUSU election. If asked again, I am fully willing to cooperate with any investigation.

"However, it is imperative that those levelling baseless allegations against me and playing with my reputation must be punished," Dedha had said.

Dedha graduated in BA programme from the Satyawati College in 2019 and he is currently pursuing post-graduation in MA (Buddhism) from the Delhi University.