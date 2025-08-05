NSUI demands students’ union polls: Pilot, Cong leaders face water cannons, Gehlot slams BJP

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers and senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, on Monday staged a protest in Jaipur demanding the immediate restoration of student union elections.

The Rajasthan Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters when, after a demonstration at the Shaheed Smarak, they tried to breach police barricades to march towards the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area.

Mild scuffles and pushing were also seen between NSUI workers and police personnel.

More than 30 party leaders and students' wing workers, including Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar and NSUI State President Vinod Jakhar were detained.

During the demonstration, Pilot hit out at the BJP-led state government and said it was working in a "dictatorial manner", taking "inspiration from Delhi".

"This is a double-engine government that is doing nothing. When elections arrive, they raise issues of Hindu-Muslim, temple-mosque and try to polarize voters. If people continue to vote based on religion and caste, this will happen," he said.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also slammed the BJP government over delay in the student union elections.

"In a democracy, student union elections are vital for preparing the leaders of tomorrow. It is beyond comprehension why the BJP government is delaying the elections," Gehlot said.

He said that all student organisations, including the NSUI, have been staging protests demanding the conduct of elections.

"If all student organisations are in favour, then what is the difficulty in holding the elections?" he asked.

Few days back, a delegation of students met Gehlot at his residence.

During that meeting, Gehlot pointed out that the BJP government, during its tenure between 2003 and 2008, had suspended student union elections.

He said that student union elections were revived in 2010 when the Congress government was in power.

Gehlot also noted that elections were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but were resumed in 2022.

"In 2023, the elections were once again delayed due to the pre-election preparations and the implementation of the new education policy. However, after the change of government in December 2023, the elections have still not been reinstated," he had said to the student.

Calling for restoration of the student union elections, Pilot said by not taking action, the state government is acting in a "dictatorial manner".

"Not conducting elections is a sign of growing authoritarianism. This dictatorial attitude is inspired by Delhi," he said.

"Just as the opposition's voice is being silenced in Parliament'¦ Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to speak and microphones of INDIA bloc leaders being switched off, the same style of functioning is now visible in Jaipur too," Pilot charged.

"Development in rural area has come to a standstill. Bureaucracy is dominating. Advisers are telling the CM not to hold elections. But if elections happen, even ABVP candidates will get a chance. NSUI will not win every seat. Let the best candidate win. Victory or defeat is not important, the process of elections is," Pilot said.

The protest took place at the city's Shaheed Smarak on MI Road and witnessed the participation of several senior Congress leaders and NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary.

Pilot said that young people are struggling with problems like lack of jobs, growing privatisation of education and absence of opportunities.

He urged students to bring about a "revolution of awareness" and demanded accountability from those in power.

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Pilot said, "Students across the state are demanding elections. There is no valid reason to stop them." The government's decision to halt the elections is arbitrary and undemocratic. Student politics is the first step into politics, he added.

Pilot alleged that works started by the former Congress government have been stalled and no new initiatives are visible.

"This government has lost credibility. There is barely any impact left. They are not conducting panchayat, municipal and student union elections. There is no reason for this," he said.

Highlighting the importance of dignity in political discourse, Pilot said that strength must be shown with restraint.

"In politics, conduct and language matter. Young people get many opportunities to prove themselves but they must be disciplined in their conduct and speech," he said.

During the demonstration, tributes were also paid to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik who passed away this morning.

"He fought for farmers and we have paid our collective respects," Pilot said.PTI SDA NB