NSUI kicks off ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) The National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, on Thursday kicked off ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ in Odisha.

Advertisment

After holding a rally at Master Canteen Square here, NSUI members led by their national president Varun Choudhary took out a procession to AG Square and put a garland of flowers on the statue of B R Ambedkar.

“We have launched nationwide Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign as the BJP leaders and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are continuously insulting the country, our constitution and freedom fighters,” Choudhary alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should either arrest Bhagwat or ban the RSS for his recent statement that India’s “true independence” was achieved on the consecration day of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

Advertisment

Stating that the Constitution is under “threat” today, senior Congress leader and former union minister Bhakta Charan Das alleged, "The BJP is trying to tear down the dreams of Bapu Ji and took the country under its captivity." That is why the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi have chosen the path of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar to fight for the constitutional rights of tribals, Dalits and backward communities, he said. PTI BBM NN