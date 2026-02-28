NSUI leader claims assault by BJP MLA’s aides inside legislators’ housing complex in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) An NSUI leader has lodged an FIR alleging that he was assaulted and threatened by the aides of a BJP legislator near the MLA residences close to the Rajasthan Assembly.

According to the complaint filed by Anil Saran, the state general secretary of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, the incident occurred on Thursday when he went to meet a Congress leader in the MLA flats.

Saran alleged that while he was present at the MLA flats, he received a call from a person claiming to be the social media in-charge of Khimsar BJP MLA Rewant Ram Danga, asking him to come downstairs.

When he went down, 8-10 persons allegedly abused, manhandled and threatened Saran, the complaint claimed.

Saran named Ravindra Danga, Surendra Danga and a driver among those present, alleging that they caught him by the collar, pushed him and threatened him with dire consequences.

The FIR was registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station on Thursday night.

Police said a probe has been launched into the complaint.

Condemning the alleged assault, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The supporters of a BJP MLA were involved in the incident. If such incidents occur within the MLA housing premises, common people going there to meet their elected representatives would feel insecure.” The veteran leader also urged the state government to take immediate cognisance of the matter and ensure strict action against the accused. PTI SDA ARI