NSUI wins DUSU president, jt secy posts; ABVP victorius on VP, secy

New Delhi: The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after seven years, clinching the president and joint secretary positions.

The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had to remain content with the vice-president and secretary posts.

NSUI's Rounak Khatri emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. Khatri got 20,207 votes while Chaudhary trailed with 18,864 votes.

This is the first time that NSUI won the president's post since 2017 when Rocky Tuseed was elected to the chair.

In the race for the joint secretary's post, NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary garnered 21,975 votes to defeat ABVP's Aman Kapasia by 6,726 votes.

Celebrations erupted in the NSUI camp as soon as the results were declared, with members of the Congress' student wing raising slogans to cheer their leaders.

"DU deserved this victory. Our members worked hard for the past three years -- be it raising pressing issues issues or taking them to court. We worked tirelessly and the results are there for everyone to see," Khatri told PTI.

"This marks the victory of politics of real work over empty boasting. I want to assure all those who voted for me that the coming days will be dedicated to them, and we will work hard for their welfare," he added.

The victory marked NSUI's revival in the influential student body after a long of domination by the ABVP.

Commenting on the results, joint secretary-elect Choudhary said, "When you have leaders like Varun Chaudhary and Kanhaiya Kumar, how can you lose? This is a time for change. I want to assure everyone that I will be available to help people 24x7." Since the DU prohibited the use of dhols, crackers, and loudspeakers by the candidates and their supporters after the declaration of the results, students were seen garlanding their leaders while carrying them on their shoulders, raising slogans like "Aa gayi bhai aa gayi, NSUI aa gayi (NSUI is here)." They were also seen marching towards a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus where a large crowd had assembled, cheering the winning candidates all the way.

While the NSUI swept the two key posts, the ABVP secured the vice-president and secretary positions to maintain its foothold in the student body.

While its vice-president candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh managed 24,166 votes to beat NSUI's Yash Nandal by 8,762 votes, Mitravinda Karanwal was elected secretary after she polled 16,703 votes to defeat her NSUI rival Namrata Jeph Meena by 1,447 votes.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, "After a long delay, the results were finally declared today. I want to assure all the DU students that I will dedicate myself to working for their welfare throughout the year." "I want to thank all the students who voted for me for placing their trust in ABVP. Because of them the ABVP has gained a foothold in DUSU this year as well. We will fulfil all the promises made during campaigning," Karanwal said.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, meanwhile, termed Khatri and Chaudhary's victories a clear indication that the youth of the national capital want change and the party is all set to return to power here.

"NSUI will play a constructive role in taking up the issues of the students so that they can focus on their studies without outside influence or distraction," he said.

Assembly elections are due in Delhi early next year.