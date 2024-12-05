NSUI members detained during protest march towards parliament

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Several members of NSUI, Congress' student wing, were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday while attempting to march towards Parliament to demand action on issues such as unemployment and irregularities in student scholarships.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) began their "Sansad Gherao" protest from Jantar Mantar to raise concerns about issues affecting students and youth. However, they were stopped by the police after advancing only a short distance.

According to NSUI officials, their demands included better employment opportunities for the youth, addressing irregularities in student scholarships and resolving issues in higher education institutions.

"The government is ignoring the plight of students and the unemployed youth of this country. This is why we are compelled to take to the streets," an NSUI member said before being detained.

The Delhi Police, however, stated that the protesters did not have permission for the march. "We detained individuals who attempted to march towards Parliament to ensure law and order was maintained," an official said.

In a similar incident on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border while they were en route to visit violence-hit Sambhal. PTI SJJ SJJ ARD ARD