NSUI members detained during protest march towards Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Members of the Congress' student wing NSUI were stopped by police on Thursday from marching towards Parliament with their demand for action on issues such as unemployment and irregularities in student scholarships.

Police said the protesters did not have permission to march and 25 of them were detained briefly.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) began their "Sansad Gherao" protest from Jantar Mantar to raise concerns about issues affecting students and youths. However, they were stopped by the police after advancing only a short distance.

According to NSUI office bearers, their demands included better employment opportunities for the youth, addressing irregularities in student scholarships and resolving issues in higher education institutions.

The march was organised to protest against the government's alleged failure to address issues such as the paper leak, cuts in educational funding, the Agnipath scheme, and the ongoing violence and instability in Manipur.

"The government is ignoring the plight of students and the unemployed youths of this country. That is why we are compelled to take to the streets," an NSUI member said before being detained.

"We will not be silenced. This government has abandoned its responsibility towards students, prioritising corporate interests over education and employment. NSUI will continue to fight for the rights of students and the future of this country," said Varun Choudhary, the national president of NSUI.

The Delhi Police stated that the protesters did not have permission for the march.

"We detained 25 individuals who attempted to march towards Parliament to ensure law and order was maintained," an official said, adding they were taken to a police station and later released. PTI SJJ SJJ NSD NSD