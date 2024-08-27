NSUI protests against Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held a protest outside Shashtri Bhawan here on Tuesday against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's "derogatory" remarks on farmers' protests.

The student wing of the Congress demanded a public apology from Ranaut and her disqualification from Parliament over her remarks.

NSUI members gathered at the site carrying posters bearing slogans, such as "Anti-farmer BJP" and "Disqualify Kangana".

Ranaut stoked a controversy recently by suggesting that the farmers' protests against three contentious farm laws that have since been repealed could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough.

In a video clip of her interview to "Dainik Bhaskar", Ranaut is heard alleging that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the farmers' protests.

NSUI national secretary Honey Bagga, in a statement, denounced Ranaut's remarks as "offensive" and "a sign of her lack of understanding and empathy".

"Ranaut should be evaluated for her mental state.... Her remarks harm the dignity of farmers and threaten social harmony. She must apologise publicly," Bagga said.

The students' body threatened to escalate protests nationwide if Ranaut fails to address the issue.

"We are dedicated to defending farmers' rights and will intensify our actions if necessary," it said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre has distanced itself from Ranaut's remarks and said she is not authorised to make statements on the party's policy issues and has been directed not to make such remarks in the future. PTI SJJ RC