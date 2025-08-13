NSUI protests at DU demanding 12-day menstrual leave per semester

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Congress' student wing, NSUI, held a protest at Delhi University on Wednesday, demanding 12 days of menstrual leave per semester for girl students.

Many students gathered at the university's Arts Faculty for the demonstration in the presence of police deployment, a statement of the NSUI said.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) national president Varun Chaudhary said menstrual leave is the right of every girl student.

“We will continue the fight until Delhi University implements this rule. This provision exists in many universities in India and abroad. NSUI has also fought for this in Panjab University,” he said.

The student organisation also ran a signature campaign in support of the demand for menstrual leaves.

The student outfit said menstrual health directly affects academic performance, mental well-being and campus participation of girl students. Ignoring this requirement, it said, forces many to miss classes or endure discomfort to meet attendance norms.

The NSUI demanded that Delhi University frame a policy recognising these challenges and ensuring no academic penalty is imposed on female students availing such leave.

The organisation asserted it would continue pressing for gender-sensitive policies in educational institutions across the country to make campuses more inclusive. PTI MHS MHS RT RT