NSUI protests in Dehradun over rising drug abuse, unemployment

Dehradun, Oct 13 (PTI) The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), on Monday held a protest here against the rising drug abuse and unemployment in Uttarakhand.

Senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Harish Rawat and MLA Pritam Singh, also participated in the demonstration.

The protest march, led by NSUI leader Harish Joshi, began from Gandhi Park and moved towards Dispensary Road. Protesters carried banners reading, "Open War Against the Ever-Increasing Unemployment and Drug Abuse".

Addressing the gathering, Rawat said drug addiction and unemployment were severely affecting the younger generation.

"Today, the youth have taken to the streets against this growing problem, and the party stands firmly with them," he said.

Congress MLA Pritam Singh said the rise in drug abuse among youth could have dangerous consequences in the future.

He also alleged that the state government had failed to fulfil its promises on addressing unemployment.

"The truth is out there. Errors like cheating and paper leaks are taking place in examinations," he claimed.