NSUI protests outside EC office over ‘vote theft’ charges, demands accountability

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The NSUI on Monday staged a protest outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi, demanding accountability from the poll body and the ruling BJP following the allegations of large-scale voter list manipulation in Haryana, as claimed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Many National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) supporters marched from the organisation's headquarters to the ECI office, alleging that the revelations point to a “deep nexus” between the BJP and election officials, an official statement said.

The Delhi Police stopped the march midway, it added.

According to NSUI, the “H-Files” expose has revealed the creation of nearly 25 lakh fake and duplicate voters across Haryana, allegedly tilting the results of the state assembly polls, which the Congress lost by just 22,000 votes.

NSUI National President Varun Choudhary accused the Election Commission of “failing its constitutional duty” and claimed that the manipulation of voter lists amounted to a “planned conspiracy to subvert democracy.” “Rahul Gandhi’s H-Files have revealed a shocking truth. The Election Commission, instead of being the guardian of democracy, acted in collusion with the BJP to enable vote theft in Haryana,” he said at the protest.

“The GenZ youth will not stay silent while institutions meant to safeguard democracy are compromised,” he added.

The NSUI said the protest marked the beginning of a nationwide campaign by students and young voters to “expose vote theft” and demand transparency in the electoral process.

Rahul Gandhi, in his recent statements, alleged that the Election Commission selectively targeted Congress voters while overlooking irregularities benefiting the BJP.

On November 5, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed a press conference in New Delhi, claiming that 25 lakh fake voters were added in the run-up to the elections to influence its result in favour of the BJP.

The Congress leader alleged that the EC had included 25 lakh fake names in the voters list in favour of BJP in Haryana, claiming that Gandhi had dug them out, and one out of every eight votes was a fraudulent one. PTI MHS NB