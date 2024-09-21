NSUI releases manifesto for DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday launched its manifesto for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled to be held on September 27.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, highlighting key points of the manifesto, said, "Our manifesto reflects a comprehensive approach to address all issues related to student welfare," as per an official statement.

We have carefully included provisions that focus on the holistic development of students, their rights, and campus infrastructure, and the NSUI is committed to delivering on every promise, Choudhary added.

Congress-affiliated NSUI announced its candidates for the DUSU polls on Friday.

NSUI's Ronak Khatri, Yash Nandal, Namrata Jeph Meena, and Lokesh Choudhary are contesting for the posts of president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary, respectively.

Varun Choudhary expressed confidence in the candidates saying, "We are confident that NSUI will secure a 4-0 victory in these elections. Each of our candidates has fought relentlessly for student rights and is deeply connected with the issues faced by the student community. Their commitment and hard work will resonate with the electorate." The manifesto emphasises a 'student-first' approach, focussing on improving campus facilities, securing fair opportunities for all students, ensuring transparent examinations, and amplifying student voices in the decision-making processes, the statement said.