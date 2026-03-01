NSUI secures prez, GS posts in Patna varsity students' union polls, ABVP bags 2 seats

Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) The Congress-backed NSUI secured president and general secretary posts in the Patna University Students' Union elections, while Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) got two seats, officials said on Sunday.

Another students' union Team Osama bagged the vice president seat in the elections, the results of which were announced on Saturday night.

The ABVP managed to secure the posts of joint secretary and treasurer, while candidates backed by the JD(U) and the RJD failed to win a single seat, the officials said.

Shantanu Shekhar of the National Students’ Union of India won the president post by defeating Prince Kumar of JD(U)'s student wing by a margin of 1,496 votes, while NSUI's Khushi Kumari was elected to the general secretary post.

She defeated her nearest rival Pratyush Raj of Chhatra RJD by a margin of 553 votes.

Sifath Faiz of Team Osama trounced Chatra JD(U) nominee Ayush Harsh with a 71-vote margin.

ABVP's Abhishek Kumar won the joint secretary post, and its nominee Harsh Vardhan bagged the treasurer post. PTI PKD BDC