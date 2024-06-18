NSUI, SFI, other student unions protest in Hyderabad against NEET 'irregularities'

Hyderabad, Jun 18 (PTI) Various student unions, including the NSUI, SFI, AISF, BRSV, on Tuesday held protests here against the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, demanding its cancellation.

The The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the students' wing of the Indian National Congress, held a Students' March along with other students' unions from Narayanaguda to Ambedkar statue at Liberty here.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidhyarthi (BRSV), the students' wing of the BRS carried out a separate protest at Raj Bhavan.

The activists of NSUI and other unions, including CPI(M)'s student wing Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Federation (AISF), held placards that read "Students March to Solve NEET Issue" and "NEET Exam Should Be Conducted Again".

The unions demanded the cancellation of the NEET exam as well as an inquiry by a sitting judge into the irregularities in the exam apart from an apology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSUI State President and MLC Venkat Balmoor said on social media platform X.

At the BRSV protest, the student activists squatted in front of Raj Bhavan but the police soon took them away.

BRSV President Gellu Srinivas Yadav demanded the cancellation of the NEET exam and sought the response of Union Ministers from Telangana G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the issue.

He also demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy respond on the issue.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday asked why the NDA government at the Centre is "so callous" about such a sensitive and important matter that affects not only the lakhs of students who have appeared for the NEET exam but also their families.

"Why the stringent denial by the Education Minister when clearly there is a huge problem which needs to be addressed," he asked on X. PTI SJR VVK SJR ANE