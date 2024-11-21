NSUI stages protest against industrialist Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Congress student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest here on Thursday, demanding the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani over allegations of corruption and misuse of power.

The protest came after US prosecutors charged Adani and associates with allegedly paying USD 250 million in bribes to Indian officials. The Adani group denied the charges, saying the allegations were baseless and that the conglomerate is compliant with all laws.

Led by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, hundreds of students and youths marched from the NSUI Headquarters to Shastri Bhawan, raising anti-government slogans and accusing it of promoting crony capitalism and neglecting the needs of youths.

They were carrying posters bearing messages like "Adani is a thief", "Arrest Gautam Adani" and "stop protecting Adani".

Heavy police deployment was made to stop the protesters from marching towards the Parliament building.

The protesters also raised the "growing dissatisfaction" among the students over the government's alleged failure to address students' needs.

Their key demands included implementation of a transparent and timely recruitment calendar, the restoration of scholarships for minority and marginalised students, and adequate funding for higher education.

"The youth of this country is fighting for opportunities and fairness, while this government shields Gautam Adani despite his corrupt practices," Choudhary said. "If immediate action isn't taken, the NSUI will expand this fight across the nation." PTI SJJ SJJ TIR TIR