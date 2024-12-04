NSUI stages protest outside Odisha assembly over ‘irregularities’ in recruitment exams

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) Activists of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged protests outside the Odisha assembly on Wednesday, alleging irregularities in the conduct of examinations for recruitment to various posts.

Holding flags, posters and banners, they marched towards the assembly in the morning. However, they engaged in a scuffle with police personnel, who prevented them mid-way.

Police took some of the activists into preventive custody and later released them, officials said.

The NSUI members alleged irregularities in the exams conducted by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) from September 20 to October 8 in different parts of the state.

The examinations were conducted in small cyber cafes by a blacklisted firm, without any invigilators and timeframe, NSUI state president Udit Narayan Pradhan claimed.

The NSUI activists also demanded the cancellation of the recruitment examinations conducted by the OSSSC. PTI BBM RBT