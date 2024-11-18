NSUI to hold 'Parliament March' on Dec 5 over unemployment, students' issues

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Congress' student wing NSUI has announced to hold a "Parliament March" on December 5 to demand action on issues such as unemployment, recruitment delays, and funding cuts in education, claiming these are adversely affecting the students.

The protest will also highlight problems like paper leaks in recruitment exams, systemic corruption and the discontinuation of scholarships for minority and marginalised communities, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Varun Choudhary said in an official statement.

Addressing a press conference, Choudhary criticised the Centre for slashing the education budget and scrapping scholarships such as the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, which he claimed exacerbates inequalities in education.

He also expressed concern over 50 per cent reduction in scholarships for SCs, STs and OBCs, while alleging that reservation policies are not being properly implemented, thus denying opportunities to the marginalised groups. The Parliament March is part of a larger initiative called the "Hum Badlenge" campaign, which aims to empower students and foster grassroots leadership in universities across India.

The drive includes identifying campus ambassadors in over 250 universities, training young leaders to advocate campus issues, and building a network to represent the marginalised voices. PTI SJJ ARI