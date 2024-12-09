NSUI workers detained in Jaipur before PM Modi’s visit

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Several NSUI workers were detained here before Prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jaipur for the inaugural ceremony of the Rising Rajasthan investment summit.

Advertisment

NSUI state president Vinod Jakhar and other workers were detained early in the morning and were kept in different police stations.

They were later released after the PM left the city, he said.

Gandhi Nagar SHO Rajkumar said some of the NSUI workers were detained after their call to protest during the PM's visit. He said that they were later released.

Advertisment

NSUI spokesperson Ramesh Bhati, who was also detained, said that nearly two dozen NSUI leaders were picked up by the police early morning.

"We yesterday expressed our disagreement with the PM's visit to Jaipur because he does not talk about the issues of the youths and employment,” Bhati said.

“There was no call for protest but nearly two dozen of our leaders were detained before the PM's visit," Bhati said. PTI SDA NB NB