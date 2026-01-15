NTA allots alternative JEE Main date in Bengal after representations by Mamata, Majumdar

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday said it will provide an alternative date for candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-I in West Bengal on January 23, following requests citing Saraswati Puja and the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
The representations to the agency were made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as Union minister Sukanta Majumdar.
Confirming the decision, the NTA in a post on X said, "In view of the representations received from candidates in the state of West Bengal regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja on 23rd January 2026, it has been decided that all candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) in West Bengal on 23rd January 2026 shall be allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates for the JEE (Main) 2026 Session-I examination." The agency also advised candidates to contact the NTA helpdesk through direct messages or official communication channels for further queries.
Following the announcement, both Banerjee and Majumdar claimed that the change in the examination date was announced by the agency following their intervention.
Banerjee took to X, saying the original scheduling of the exam had caused inconvenience to the state's students and that she had intervened with the authorities to seek a change.
"Earlier, the Government of India and the National Testing Agency had scheduled the Joint Entrance Examination on January 23, which happens to be Netaji's birthday and Saraswati Puja, which students are expected and habituated to observe with respect. This put our students into difficulty, and I intervened to protest and seek a change," Banerjee said in a post.
She further said, "Due to my intervention, the Government of India and the National Testing Agency have arranged to give an alternative examination date for our boys and girls, so they will have the scope to pray to Goddess Saraswati on that day." Majumdar, the Union minister of state for education and development of the North Eastern region and BJP MP, also wrote to senior officials of the NTA, highlighting the significance of January 23 in West Bengal.
In his letter, Majumdar said January 23, 2026 is observed as Saraswati Puja as well as the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, both of which hold "immense religious, cultural, and public significance" in the state.
He noted that public gatherings, institutional closures and logistical constraints on the day could cause "considerable inconvenience" to students appearing for the examination and requested that the JEE (Main) examination scheduled for that date be postponed or rescheduled in West Bengal.
Subsequently, following the agency's announcement, Majumdar's office posted, "In view of Saraswati Puja and the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the JEE Main examination date has been postponed following the request made through Union Minister Dr Sukanta Majumdar's letter." PTI SCH MNB