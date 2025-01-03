NTA announces JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam dates; check key details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the commencement of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) exam Session 1 to be conducted at the various exam centers.
This phase will include Paper 1, primarily for BTech aspirants. Candidates who have registered for the NTA JEE exam can visit the official website to check the official schedule and streamline their preparations accordingly.
According to the official notification, JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29.
The first and second shifts for Paper 1 of the examination are to be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:Noon and 3:PM to 6:PM respectively.
On January 30, the examination for Paper 2A (B. Arch), 2B (B.Planning), and paper 2A & B.Planning both) will be held from (3:00 PM to 6:30 PM).
Section A comprises multiple-choice questions (MCQs) where candidates must select the correct option, while Section B involves numerical value-based questions requiring candidates to calculate and input their answers.
Negative markings will apply for incorrect responses in both sections, emphasizing the importance of accuracy. Aspirants are encouraged to review the pattern thoroughly to prepare effectively for the exam.
Applicants appearing in the exam will be issued NTA city intimation slip 2025 a few days before the exam. Candidates can download the NTA admit card 2025 three days before the commencement of the exam.
On the exam day, candidates need to carry their NTA exam admit card along with one valid photo ID proof.