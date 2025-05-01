NTA reports 106 Telegram, 16 Instagram channels to MHA for 'misleading' info on NEET-UG

New Delhi: In a crackdown on fake claims about the NEET-UG, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels involved in spreading false information, sources said on Thursday.

The NTA's dedicated portal for receiving such concerns has flagged more than 1,500 claims of alleged paper leaks for the upcoming medical entrance exam.

In a decisive move to protect the integrity of the NEET (UG) 2025 examination process, the agency has initiated action against certain fraudulent Telegram and Instagram channels that claim to have access to the NEET (UG) 2025 question paper.

"Acting on inputs received through its recently-launched Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal, the NTA has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels engaged in spreading misinformation and attempting to mislead students," a source said.

"These cases have been formally escalated to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further legal and investigative action," the source added.

The NTA has requested Telegram and Instagram to immediately take down these channels to prevent the spread of falsehood and unnecessary panic among the aspirants.

"Telegram and Instagram have been urged to share the details of the administrators and creators of these groups with law-enforcement agencies for prompt investigation and prosecution," the source said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) is scheduled to be held on May 4.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is conducting a series of meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police from all states and Union territories to ensure that there are no lapses in the upcoming medical entrance examination.

The ministry is implementing a comprehensive plan in view of last year's alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, which raised concerns about the integrity of the exam.

Transporting question papers under police escort, monitoring coaching centres to identify organised cheating rackets, multi-layered frisking by district police in addition to the NTA-designated security at the centres are among the steps being taken by the NTA, led by the MoE.

Under scrutiny over last year's irregularities in the NEET-UG and PhD entrance exam NET, the Centre set up a panel last year to ensure "transparent, smooth and fair" conduct of exams held by the NTA.

The UGC-NET (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) was cancelled last year as the ministry received inputs that its integrity was compromised.

Both matters are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET, NEET-PG -- were cancelled at the last moment as a preemptive step.

This year, more than 23 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the NEET.

The NTA launched the Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal last week to report suspicious claims regarding the NEET-UG.

"Candidates can report any suspicious activities falling in three categories -- unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming access to the NEET question paper, individuals claiming access to exam content and impersonators posing as NTA or government officials," NTA Director General Pradeep Singh Kharola had said.

"The reporting form is simple and allows users to describe what they observed, where and when it occurred and upload supporting files. The initiative aligns with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants," he had added.