NTCA approves translocation of tigers from MP to Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Odisha

Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) The National Tiger Conservative Authority (NTCA) has approved the translocation of some tigers from Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Odisha, an official said on Sunday.

According to wildlife experts, the proposed exercise will help improve the gene pool of tigers in other states.

As per the tiger census of 2022, Madhya Pradesh is home to the highest number of 785 big cats.

"The NTCA's technical committee has given its nod for the transfer. The Madhya Pradesh government has sought to know the places from where the tigers translocated to the three states. The translocation work will begin following the state government's approval," Subharanjan Sen, MP wildlife principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), told PTI.

The three states have sought three tigers and a tigress each, he said.

During a programme to mark International Tiger Day last month, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said some big cats from reserves would be shifted to national parks and sanctuaries in the state, and some would be translocated to other states.

Talking to PTI, Ajay Dubey, wildlife expert and founder of an NGO for tiger conservation, said the translocation of tigers will improve the gene pool.

But, utmost care should be taken to ensure that the chosen habitats are safe for big cats, he said. PTI LAL ARU