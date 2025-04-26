NTCA completes inspection of proposed ropeway project in Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, Apr 26 (PTI) The National Tiger Conservation Authority has completed its inspection of the proposed ambitious ropeway project from the Ganga's Triveni Ghat here to the popular Neelkanth temple.

The NTCA report will now be sent for approval to the National Board of Wildlife headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials privy to the development said.

The ropeway will pass through an area sensitive from the point of view of wildlife.

Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation's technical director Brijesh Kumar Mishra told PTI that the project size at the time of its approval by the state cabinet was Rs 450 crore which may have to be revised as a lot of time has passed since.

The proposed ropeway will be 4.12 km long and will be made of single high-tensile steel wire, he said. It is expected to ease traffic congestion on way to the Neelkanth temple at Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district.