NTK functionary hacked to death in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jul 16 (PTI) A senior functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday, police said.

The functionary - Balasubramanian- was on a morning walk when he was chased and done to death by the gang, a police official said.

The killing of Balasubramanian, who is Madurai district deputy secretary of the Tamil nationalist party- Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)-, comes days after the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong in Chennai.

Police, however, ruled out any political motive in Balasubramanian's killing.

The party's chief coordinator Seeman condemned the killing and urged the police to arrest the culprits immediately.

"We will launch a protest if those responsible for the death of Balasubramanian are not arrested immediately," Seeman said in a post on X tagging Chief Minister M K Stalin @mkstalin and @CMOTamilnadu.

"I was shocked to hear the news that brother Balasubramanian, who was the deputy secretary of Madurai North district Naam Tamilar Katchi, was hacked to death. I strongly condemn the perpetrators of this heartless atrocity," he said.

Expressing anguish over the demise of Balasubramanian, Seeman extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends. PTI JSP SS