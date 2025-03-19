NTPC achieves milestone with synchronisation of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project

Ranchi, Mar 19 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Wednesday announced a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of Unit 3 (660 MW) at its North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand, marking a significant step toward the full operationalisation of the plant.

The NTPC North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP) has a total planned capacity of 1,980 MW, consisting of three units of 660 MW each.

"NTPC North Karanpura successfully synchronised Unit 3 at 2:43 AM on March 19, marking a significant step toward the full operationalisation of the plant," the state-owned integrated power company said in a statement.

Strategically located in Chatra district, this pit-head project is poised to play a crucial role in supplying power to Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, ensuring 24x7 availability of reliable and affordable electricity for the eastern region of India.

It is the country's first supercritical thermal power project to incorporate an air-cooled condenser (ACC) of such scale, reducing water consumption to just one-third compared to traditional water-cooled condensers, the company said.

"This technological innovation highlights NTPC's dedication to sustainable and efficient power generation," it added.

Arindham Sinha, regional executive director (ER-II) said Unit 3 will significantly enhance NTPC's capability to supply reliable, efficient, and sustainable power to millions of consumers.

"With this latest achievement, NTPC North Karanpura continues to reinforce its position as a leading contributor to India's energy sector, furthering the nation's economic growth and ensuring a robust and sustainable power infrastructure," the company said. PTI NAM MNB