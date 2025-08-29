NTPC donates 'advanced' ambulances to boost medical facilities in Assam's Kokrajhar

Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) State-run power major NTPC has donated three ‘Advanced Life Support’ ambulances to Assam’s Kokrajhar district to strengthen medical facilities and provide timely support to patients.

The initiative comes in the wake of a request from the district administration to provide enhanced medical help for the needy and underserved sections of Kokrajhar, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

The ambulances were handed over as part of the CSR initiatives of NTPC Bongaigaon, it said.

Head of Projects, NTPC Bongaigaon, Arnab Maitra, handed over the vehicles to District Commissioner Masanda M Pertin.

Speaking on the occasion, Pertin thanked the company for its support in strengthening healthcare facilities in the district.