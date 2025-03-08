NTPC official shot dead in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, 6 detained

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Mar 8 (PTI) A 42-year-old NTPC official was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne gunmen in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday, police said.

Six people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the murder of Kumar Gaurav who was posted as deputy general manager (dispatch) at NTPC's Keredari coal mines project, Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Singh said.

The incident happened around 9.30 AM near Fatah More under the Katkamdag Police Station limits when the gunmen intercepted his car and fired at him, the SP said.

At that time, Gaurav was on his way to the coal mine site from his quarters in Hazaribagh town, he said.

Singh said the driver of the car, in which Gaurav was travelling, was found missing after the incident.

The SP said a special investigation team (SIT) led by Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pawan Kumar has been constituted to probe into the incident.

