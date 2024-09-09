NTPC ties up with Assam Cancer Care Foundation for rural project

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Power major NTPC on Monday said it has joined hands with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) to launch a comprehensive cancer care project in Kokrajhar district.

As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the company's Bongaigaon unit signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the ACCF to roll out the project.

"This initiative, valued at Rs 32.7 lakh, is designed to address the growing cancer burden in Assam by providing last-mile outreach of preventive and diagnostic care to approximately 42,000 people across various villages," the company said in a statement.

The first-ever collaboration between the two organisations will encompass four block primary health centres and about 80 health and wellness centres in the Kokrajhar district. PTI TR TR SOM