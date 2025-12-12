NTPC to provide mobile science labs to 60 govt schools in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 12 (PTI) State-run power major NTPC has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with a voluntary organisation for implementation of the mobile science lab project across 60 government schools in western Assam, a company statement said on Friday.

NTPC will be executing the projects in Bongaigaon, Chirang and Kokrajhar, covering 20 schools in each district, under its CSR framework, with a total outlay of Rs 57.88 lakh.

The MoA was signed with Seva Bharati Purbanchal on Thursday, it said.

The project aims to strengthen science education through hands-on, activity-based learning, particularly in schools located in remote and underserved areas.

Fully equipped mobile laboratory vans fitted with scientific instruments, demonstration models and digital teaching aids will take experiential learning directly to school campuses, the statement said.

The initiative will provide students with practical exposure to concepts in physics, chemistry, biology, astronomy and renewable energy, fostering curiosity and scientific temper among young learners, it said.

Each mobile science lab will be equipped with microscopes, telescopes, solar energy kits, optics and rocket models, along with laptops, projectors and other learning tools, it said.

The project will be implemented over a one-year period, with structured monitoring, periodic reporting and submission of utilisation certificates in line with CSR norms, the statement added. PTI SSG RBT