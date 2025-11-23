NTPC to support 1,800 tuberculosis patients in Manipur

Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) State-owned power major NTPC has entered into an agreement with the Manipur government, aimed at providing nutritional support to 1,800 tuberculosis patients and their families in 16 districts.

As part of the agreement, NTPC will act as a ‘Nikshay Mitra’ under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA).

The project has been conceptualised under NTPC’s CSR mandate, focusing on promoting healthcare and preventive health, a release said.

NTPC, Bongaigaon, will implement the project to ensure efficient monitoring, delivery of nutritional support kits and sustained engagement with beneficiaries throughout the intervention period, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kengoo Zuringla, CEO (State Health Agency, Manipur), expressed confidence that the initiative will provide essential support to TB-affected families in the northeastern state.