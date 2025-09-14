NTR memorial park in Amaravati to showcase Telugu pride, culture: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to undertake the NTR memorial park project in Amaravati as a symbol of Telugu pride and self-respect.

The chief minister emphasised that the project should highlight Telugu culture, traditions, language, literature, arts and ancient history while reflecting the identity of Amaravati as the people's capital.

"NTR Smritivanam (memorial park) will be built in Amaravati as Telugu grandeur, embodying our culture, history and self-respect," said Naidu while reviewing the project at his camp office on Saturday, an official release said.

The CM directed officials that the features of the project to be developed at Neerukonda, including the 182-metre-tall NTR statue, alongside facilities showcasing eminent figures like Alluri Seetharama Raju and Potti Sriramulu.

He also instructed that the Neerukonda reservoir be developed in connection with the memorial, with arrangements to attract large numbers of tourists, citing the Statue of Unity in Gujarat as an example.

Naidu also examined the designs for an iconic bridge across the Krishna River linking Amaravati and called for international-standard plans for a convention centre.