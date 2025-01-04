NTR Vaidya Seva to offer cashless health services under hybrid model: Andhra Health Minister

Amaravati, Jan 3 (PTI) NTR Vaidya Seva will offer cashless services under a hybrid model from April 1, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said on Friday.

The scheme offers universal health coverage to below poverty line (BPL) families.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, the minister said the hybrid model will provide 4.3 crore people from 1.43 crore households free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.

"Under the hybrid model, insurance, Central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme and state NTR Vaidya Seva will be integrated to offer quality health services to the poor," Yadav said.

He said the model is being designed to bring more poor under its scope.

As 61 lakh families are receiving health services under Ayushman Bharat up to Rs 5 lakh, Yadav said the state government has decided to integrate it with NTR Vaidya Seva Trust which bears healthcare expenses between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

He said Andhra is adopting the hybrid model after studying health services in 10 states.

Yadav also dismissed claims that the new model will cancel health services under Rs 2.5 lakh and said claims under Rs 2.5 lakh will be carried out under the insurance model.

The health minister also promised that the state will look into the nexus between doctors and diagnostics centres, who fleece patients.

"We have received a few complaints on such things also and we are keeping a check on that. We have a monitoring system also. We are sending vigilance committees," Yadav told PTI, reacting to reports how doctors receive a 50 per cent cut for every medical test they prescribe to be done only at a particular diagnostic centre.

He noted that the southern state is planning to use artificial intelligence to curb such corruption. PTI STH VN VN