Nuakhai festival an opportunity to pay gratitude to farmers: President Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of Nuakhai and said that this agrarian festival is an opportunity to pay gratitude to the country's farmers.

"It is a symbol of goodwill and intimacy. My best wishes are that Nuakhai fills everyone's life with happiness, peace, and prosperity," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

During Nuakhai, which is primarily celebrated in the western districts of Odisha, the first crop of the season is offered to a deity. On the occasion, people seek blessings from elders in each household.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, extended her heartfelt greetings to all countrymen, especially the people of her home state.

"On the occasion of the Nuakhai festival, my heartfelt greetings to all countrymen, especially to the people of Odisha. This festival is a sacred opportunity to express our respect for agriculture and pay gratitude to our farmers," she said.