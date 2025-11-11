Nuapada by-election: Over 32 pc voter turnout recorded till 11 am, poll officer suspended

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (PTI) A total of 32.51 per cent of the 2.53 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 am on Tuesday in the by-election to Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha, an official said.

The outcome of the bypoll is being seen as politically significant for the BJD, BJP and Congress as it will indicate public sentiment towards Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s government, test the continued influence of former CM Naveen Patnaik, and reflect the Congress’ relevance in the state.

Polling has been continuing since 7 am across all 358 booths, including 47 identified as sensitive, amid tight security arrangements.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. His son, Jay Dholakia, is contesting the election as a BJP candidate.

Dholakia cast his vote along with his mother, Kalpana Dholakia, at Mongarapali Government High School in Khariar Road.

Congress nominee Ghasiram Majhi also exercised his franchise, while BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, who hails from neighbouring Bargarh district, visited several polling booths to oversee the process.

While polling will end at 5 pm in 311 polling booths, it will conclude at 4 pm in 47 sensitive ones, including those in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.

Briefing reporters, Odisha's Chief electoral Officer R S Gopalan said voting was underway smoothly in all the polling booths and no untoward incidents were reported.

However, one presiding officer, identified as Dhananjay Mallick, posted at Kuliabandh Government School, was suspended for failing to maintain the voting secrecy.

"We found through webcasting that a person cast a vote for another at the booth and walked away. The presiding officer did not object to it. Therefore, he was suspended and removed from the booth," the CEO said.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik appealed to all to exercise their franchise in the bypoll, the first election in the state after the 2024 elections.

"Voting is your right, every vote is valuable. Let us participate in the Nuapada by-election and vote in large numbers," Patnaik posted on X.

The BJD in a petition to the District Election Officer (DEO)-cum district collector, alleged that the ruling BJP workers distributed food among voters.

Though there was a temporary disruption in voting for some time at Mongarapali polling station on Khariar Road due to a technical glitch, it was rectified, an official said, adding that three ballot units (BUs) and three control units (CUs) were promptly replaced.

Apart from Odisha Police personnel, 14 companies of central armed police force (CAPF) have been deployed across Nuapada to ensure smooth voting, Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh said. PTI AAM ACD AAM MNB