Nuapada bypoll: Late BJD MLA's son to file nomination as BJP candidate on Octo 16, says MP

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) Opposition BJD’s late MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay will file nomination paper for the November 11 by-poll to Odisha's Nuapada assembly segment on Thursday, though the saffron party has not yet officially announced his name.
This was stated by BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar, who quit the BJD and joined the saffron party after the 2024 General Elections in which the regional party was defeated.
“Accompanied by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders of the party, Jay Dholakia will file nomination on October 16,” Kumar said.
The by-poll in Nuapada is necessitated due to the death of Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. Though his son was tipped to become BJD candidate in the by-poll, he switched over to the BJP on October 11.
Asked about the delay in official announcement of Jay Dholakia’s name as the candidate for the by-poll, Kumar said, “The BJP is a huge party. His (Jay) candidature will be formally announced after the approval from the Parliamentary Board soon.” Kumar also said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will lead a mega rally in Nuapada before accompanying Jay Dholakia to file nomination papers.
This apart, more than 2,000 workers from the BJD and Congress are expected to join the BJP during the CM’s rally, he said.
Asked about Jay’s electoral prospects in the by-poll after deserting his father’s party, Kumar said: “The BJP candidate will win the polls by over a margin of 50,000 votes this time. His father was a four-time MLA and he is expected to get the blessings of the people.” On the other hand, senior leaders of opposition BJD have been camping in Nuapada to select a candidate.
Manoj Mishra, a two-time chairman of Komna block in Nuapada area is the front runner as a BJD candidate. However, BJD president Naveen Patnaik will take the final decision, party’s senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said.
"We are confident, the people of Nuapada will support the BJD and our candidate will win the by-polls with flying colours," Mishra said.