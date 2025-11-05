Nuapada bypoll: Majhi, Sai to campaign on Nov 6, Patnaik on Nov 7

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai are scheduled to campaign for BJP's Nuapada bypoll candidate Jay Dholakia on Thursday, party sources said.

Majhi is slated to hold a road show in Komna block of Nuapada, while Sai will address a public meeting at Panchampur on Thursday.

Odisha’s Nuapada district shares borders with Mahasamund and Gariaband of Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, Majhi had attended the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' on October 16, during which he took a sharp dig at the previous BJD government and accused it of neglecting Nuapada during its 24 years of rule in the state.

Majhi, hours before the announcement of the date of the bypoll, had unveiled a Rs 1,100 crore package for the development of Nuapada district.

Meanwhile, BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that he will again visit Nuapada on November 7 to campaign for the BJD candidate in the bypoll.

He expressed a heartfelt gratitude to the people of Nuapada for their overwhelming response and massive participation at the Komna public meeting on November 3.

In a video message, Patnaik conveyed his warm greetings, saying 'Juhar' to the people of Nuapada and thanked them for their continued affection and support. He announced that he will be visiting Nuapada and Khariar Road on November 7 to meet the people once again, interact with them, and seek their blessings for the BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

The Congress, which has fielded prominent tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi for the Nuapada bypoll in a post on X, said that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will campaign for Majhi on November 7.

The Congress had earlier included Reddy, his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in its list of 40 star campaigners for the Nuapada by-election. The Nuapada byelection was necessitated due to the untimely demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

The polling for the Nuapada byelection will be held on November 11.

The campaigning for the bypoll will end on November 9, officials said.