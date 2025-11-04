Nuapada bypoll: Rajendra Dholakia's wife lashes out at BJD for 'betrayal' jibe

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik's "candidate chori" and "betrayal" jibe targeting the ruling BJP during the election campaign in the Nuapada bypoll, snowballed into a major row on Tuesday with late MLA Rajendra Dholakia's wife Kalpana lashing out at the opposition party and accusing it of ignoring her husband during his illness.

Dholakia, a four-time Nuapada MLA and ex-minister, died of renal ailments at a hospital in Chennai on September 8. He was the sitting BJD MLA from the Nuapada seat. His death necessitated the Nuapada bypoll.

Dholakia's son Jay was tipped to become a BJD candidate in the by-poll, but he switched over to the BJP and became its candidate, leaving the regional party red-faced. The party has to field Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate in the by-poll, voting for which is slated to be held on November 11.

While referring to the incident, BJD president Naveen Patnaik at an election meeting at Komna in Nuapada on Monday said, "All of you know that the BJD has been betrayed, you and me have been betrayed. Those who indulged in 'vote chori' and formed the government have now started 'candidate chori'. I know that all of you are hurt and angry over this betrayal." The BJD president also called upon the people to take "revenge" against those who betrayed them by electing the BJD candidate in the by-elections.

Referring to her son Jay switching over to the BJP, Kalpana said the only reason was to fulfil the dreams of his father, who wanted to see a developed Nuapada.

"Jay joined the BJP to carry forward the development works of Nuapada started by his father. There was no other reason behind his becoming a BJP candidate in the bypoll. No monetary transaction as alleged," she said in a video message.

She also raised objections to BJD using her husband's name and picture in the campaign.

"The BJD has no moral right to use the family name and Rajendra Dholakia's picture on its publicity material in the by-polls. Use of photo of a late leader is totally the family's discretion," she said.

Jay Dholakia at a press conference in Nuapada earlier on the day also came down heavily on BJD and accused the regional party of neglecting his father Rajendra Dholakia when he was hospitalised and underwent two surgeries in Mumbai and Chennai. "The BJD has projected me as a bad son of my father, which is not acceptable," he said.

Rejecting Kalpana Dholakia's allegations, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty at a press meet here said, "BJD president Naveen Patnaik, despite his own illness (during Rajendra Dhilaki’s hospitalisation) was all along enquiring about the health condition of Nuapada MLA. It is wrong to say that the BJD did not stand by its MLA during a difficult time." Referring to Patnaik's "betrayal" jibe, which apparently hurts Jay Dholakia, the BJP candidate in Nuapada, Mohanty said, "Jay Dholakia, days before joining the BJP, claimed to have the blessings of Naveen Patnaik and will contest by-poll from Nuapada. Suddenly, he disappears to Gujarat and Mumbai. Then he joins the BJP. Isn't it a betrayal? We doubt there is a big deal behind this activity or he is under pressure." Mohanty said BJD president Naveen Patnaik has rightly pointed it out that the people of Odisha have been "betrayed by the BJP for making false promises like Rs 3,500 as old age pension, 300 units of free electricity, 100 jobs in each gram panchayat and others." BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma accused Jay Dholakia of "murdering" the ideology of his late father Rajendra Dholakia, who all along his life remained in the BJD. He claimed that BJD, at the instruction of Naveen Patnaik, had made arrangements for a charter flight to bring back late MLA Rajendra Dholakia's mortal remains from Chennai to Nuapada, and the party also organised the 11th day ritual of the departed leader. Therefore, there is no question of BJD ignoring Rajendra Dholakia, Das Burma claimed.

BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo at the same press conference said, "Kalpana Dholakia is our 'Bhabi'. She was all along with the BJD and joined the programmes organised by the party on the 11th day ritual of Late Rajendra Bhai Dholkia. Kalpana Bhabi had also joined BJD’s padyatra along with her daughter-in-law. We have not said that Dholakia betrayed BJD. But the BJP." BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, in a social media post, called the previous BJD government a "betrayer" as it "failed to set up one cold storage, a barrage on the river Mahanadi and other welfare projects despite the people voting it to power for 24 years." "Is not it a betrayal to the people of Odisha as Naveen could not learn the Odia language though he became chief minister of the state for five terms," Biswal asked.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida in a post on X said, "What is betrayal is now being felt by Chamu! (Sir). The people of Nuapada are getting prepared to reply the betrayal of 24 year of @Naveen_Odisha. Those who have betrayed the trust of the women of Mission Shakti—sisters, Subhadra (scheme members) will surely give them their answer in the elections." PTI AAM AAM RG