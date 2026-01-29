Nuclear sector reforms to significantly scale up atomic power capacity: Top PMO official

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Thursday said India's decision to open up the nuclear energy sector for private participation is expected to scale up nuclear capacity significantly by 2047 and provide firm and zero-carbon baseload power.

Mishra was addressing the inaugural Session of the International Conference on 'Sustainable Energy Transition - Global Perspective' at IRADe here.

"India has undertaken a historic reform by opening nuclear energy to private participation through recent legislative initiatives. This is expected to scale nuclear capacity significantly by 2047 and provide firm, zero-carbon baseload power," he said.

Mishra noted that these measures align energy transition directly with energy security and import reduction, enhancing India's strategic autonomy.

He said that clean energy was deeply embedded in India's vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India) and was central to growth, competitiveness, social inclusion and energy security.

Mishra said ambitious targets gain credibility only when supported by institutional architecture, sustained financial commitment and consistent execution.

"India's ability to achieve 50 per cent of installed capacity for clean energy by 2025 instead of 2030, and 100 GW of solar capacity well ahead of earlier expectations, demonstrates the importance of policy continuity and institutional strength," he said.

Mishra said energy transitions are most durable when they deliver tangible welfare gains.

He said that India has already reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP by about 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020 and became the first G20 country to meet its Paris Agreement commitments nine years ahead of the 2030 timeline.