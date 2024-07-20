Nudged out owing to current controversy: Congress on UPSC chairman resignation

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) With UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigning citing personal reasons, the Congress on Saturday said he was apparently "nudged out" given the current controversy in which the Commission is involved.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged the BJP-RSS is systematically indulging in an institutional takeover of India's constitutional bodies, thereby damaging their reputation, integrity and autonomy.

"The multiple scandals that have plagued the UPSC is a cause of national concern. PM Modi and his Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions must come clean. Numerous cases of unqualified individuals faking caste and medical certificates seemed to have duped a 'foolproof' system," Kharge said in a post on X.

This is a direct affront to the genuine aspirations of lakhs of aspirants, including SC, ST, OBC, EWS candidates who work hard, burning midnight oil in preparing for the Civil Services Examinations, he said.

"It is disconcerting how the UPSC Chairperson has resigned prematurely, five years before his term ends. Why was his resignation kept secret for a month? Is there any connection between the numerous scandals and the resignation?" Kharge said.

"This 'blue-eyed-gem' of Modi ji was brought in from Gujarat and promoted to being the Chairperson of UPSC " he said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had referred to the civil servants as the 'Steel frame of India', but the Modi government's desperate attempt to control every aspect of governance has punched holes in the same, Kharge alleged.

"This needs to be thoroughly investigated at the highest level so that such cases of fraudulent malpractices in UPSC admissions don't happen in the future," he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also slammed the government, saying the sanctity and autonomy of all constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014 -- the year Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

Soni has resigned citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure in May 2029, official sources said on Saturday.

His resignation is "not in any way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar issue came to the fore," they said.

Reacting to the development, Ramesh said, "The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough in enough." He said, "Mr Modi brought in one of his favourite 'academics' from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him chairman in 2023 with a six year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term.

"Whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved," Ramesh added.

Many more such characters have populated the system, he said and wondered why the chairman of the NTA remains untouched so far.

"The UPSC chairman had tendered his resignation citing personal reasons over a fortnight back. It is yet to be accepted," a source said.

Eminent educationist Soni, 59, took over as a member of the Commission on June 28, 2017. He took oath as the UPSC chairman on May 16, 2023 and his term was to end on May 15, 2029.

Sources said Soni was not keen on becoming the UPSC chairman and had requested to be relieved. However, his request was not accepted then.

They said Soni has now desired to devote more time to "socio-religious activities".

The development assumes significance as the UPSC on Friday said it has lodged a criminal case against Khedkar for faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility and taken steps to debar her from future selections. PTI ASK AS AS