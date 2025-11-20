Nuh: 8 of a family injured as two groups clash over wood for funeral pyre

Gurugram, Nov 20 (PTI) Around eight members of a family were injured in a clash between two groups over the collection of wood for a funeral pyre, from a disputed plot in Bissar Akbarpur village in Nuh district, police said on Thursday.

The fight allegedly involved not only sticks and rods, but also gunfire. An FIR has been registered against 10 named accused at Mohammadpur Ahir police station, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Raja, resident of Bissar Akbarpur village, his cousin Dharambir had passed away on Tuesday morning. He along with his brother Udal and son Dipanshu went to get firewood on a tractor from a panchayat land.

Meanwhile, the rival group comprising Sukbhir, Ramdev, Ramkishan, Satbir, Praveen, Pawan, Naveen, Prashant, and Priyanshu -- allegedly armed with guns, knives, sticks, and iron rods -- arrived on motorcycles, scooters, and cars.

Ramdev, while abusing the victims, allegedly said, "This land is ours, we won't let you load wood from here. Move the tractor or we'll shoot you," the complainant said.

"When we said we have been using this land for decades, they became furious and started fighting. Satbir hit Udal on the head with a stick, due to which he fell on the ground, and then all of them thrashed him with sticks.

"Ramdev fired at Udal's nephew Rohit, who came to his rescue, hitting him in the hand. Sonu was also shot. Naveen stabbed Abhishek in the head with a knife, causing a deep injury to his ear. When the villagers gathered, the accused fled from the spot," Raja said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the ten named accused under various sections, including attempt to murder, assault, and Arms Act violation, a police officer said. PTI COR ARB ARB