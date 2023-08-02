Advertisment
#National

Ensure there's no hate speech, or violence during VHP's protest marches: SC to Centre, states

NewsDrum Desk
02 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Members of Bajrang Dal burn an effigy during a protest against the violence in Haryana's Nuh district, at GTB Nagar in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the state governments concerned to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by VHP and Bajrang Dal to protest the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti also ordered that additional police or paramilitary forces be deployed and CCTV cameras be installed in sensitive areas.

The top court passed the order after senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for journalist Shaheen Abdullah, said 23 demonstrations have been announced by right-wing groups Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. As many as 116 people have been arrested so far, according to the state government.

