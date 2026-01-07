Nuh court sentences man to 10-year prison term in rape case

Gurugram, Jan 7 (PTI) Nuh district's Fast Track Special Court set up under the POCSO Act has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday for repeatedly raping a minor girl and threatening to make her obscene photos viral, police said.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict, they said.

According to the police, the court of the additional sessions judge Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan convicted Guldin under various sections on January 3.

The court also said that non-payment of the fine will lead to an additional jail term.

The case dates back to August 2022, when an FIR was registered at the Pinangwa police station. The complainant alleged that the accused had repeatedly raped her minor granddaughter at gunpoint and blackmailed her with obscene photographs. He also threatened to make the obscene photographs viral.

"During the investigation, the police gathered evidence, including the victim's medical examination, statements, and digital evidence. The accused was arrested in September 2022", the police said. PTI COR APL APL