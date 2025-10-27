Nuh cyber police nabs six people linked to interstate cybercrime network

Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) Cyber police in Nuh district has arrested six people who were part of an alleged cybercrime network spread across several states, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Arshad and Wasim, residents of Chittora village in Nuh; Aamir of Lufri village in Nuh; Sabir Khan and Jalaluddin, natives of Alwar district in Rajasthan, and Satyam Singh, native of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Nuh Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayush Yadav, the accused were part of a cybercrime network spread across several states, and has defrauded people of lakhs of rupees.

They were involved in online fraud, sextortion, impersonation, tax fraud and duping people on the pretext of buying old coins and notes, he said.

Investigation revealed that Arshad and Wasim used to pose as bank representatives or government officials and allegedly obtain OTP and bank details from people on the pretext of KYC update, account blocking or winning a prize. They would then siphon off money from these people's accounts.

Aamir allegedly trapped people by creating fake female profiles on social media and then blackmailed them by making obscene videos.

Sabir Khan allegedly defrauded people under the pretext of selling old coins and bank notes.

Jalaluddin was responsible for opening fake bank accounts for others, while Satyam Singh operated the network from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, the ASP said.

"The arrested accused have links to other cybercrime gangs operating in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They attempted to conceal their trail by transferring the proceeds of crime to bank accounts and e-wallets in various states. Several interstate numbers and IP addresses have been identified," the senior officer said.

He added that six mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, a car, a motorcycle, and other items were recovered from the possession of the accused. PTI COR ARB RUK RUK