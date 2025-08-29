Nuh man convicted for murder of brother-in-law; gets life

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) A court here sentenced a 32-year-old man to a life term for the murder of his brother-in-law in Sikrawa village, an officer said on Friday.

Nuh Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Verma also fined convict Satpal Rs 50,000.

According to police, in November 2108, Suraj was shot by his brother-in-law Satpal in a money dispute.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him dead.

His father, in his complaint on November 4, claimed that Suraj was murdered by Satpal and his brothers Kallu and Rinku, said a spokesperson of Nuh police.

An FIR was registered at Pingawan Police Station, and consequent investigation led to the arrest of Satpal, and to the discovery of a country-made pistol used in the crime.

A mobile phone and motorcycle used in the murder, blood-stained clothes and empty cartridges seized from the crime scene cinched the conviction.

Kallu and Rinku were acquitted for lack of evidence, "The evidence collected by Nuh police and the prosecution's strong argument in the court proved that Satpal had committed the murder on the basis of all the witnesses and evidence. The court settled the case by sentencing the culprit to life imprisonment and fine," Nuh DSP Harinder Kumar said. PTI COR VN VN