Nuh Police arrest 11 in cybercrime cases; seizes several mobile phones, SIM cards

Gurugram, Aug 12 (PTI) Nuh Police have arrested 11 people for allegedly committing cybercrimes and recovered 11 mobile phones and 25 SIM cards from them, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the arrests were made on Monday. "The accused used to hide their real identities while committing online fraud by using fake social media accounts, SIM cards and mobile phones," police said.

In some cases, the accused duped victims in the name of buying old coins, while in others they cheated people by pretending to return excess money sent "by mistake", police said.

One of the accused, Akil, was involved in selling fake SIM cards.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing several frauds in Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Maharashtra and other states, they said.

The accused were involved in seven different cases of cybercrime, they said. Police recovered 11 mobile phones and 25 SIM cards from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

This comes as the Cyber Crime police station, Nuh, and the CIA, Punhana, are running a special campaign to curb cybercrime, a police spokesperson said.