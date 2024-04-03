Nuh Police arrest 2 people involved in cyber frauds

Nuh, Apr 3 (PTI) Police here have arrested two people for allegedly committing cyber frauds, an officer said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Five mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession, he said.

The two have been identified as Hajma, a native of Ghasera village of Nuh district, and Sakir, a native of Utawar Ka Nagla village of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Inspector Subhash, In-charge, Crime Investigation Agency, Tauru, both the accused were arrested by his team Tuesday night, while they were waiting for a ride to go somewhere.

An FIR in the matter has been registered at Cyber Police Station, Nuh, he said. PTI COR SUN VN VN