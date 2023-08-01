Nuh violence: Congress urges people to maintain peace

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday urged people of violence-hit Nuh and Gurugram districts of Haryana to maintain peace and promote brotherhood and to not believe rumours.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed the communal violence in Nuh as an "administrative failure" and said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should take moral responsibility.

"I urge the people not to believe in rumours and falsehood, and to adopt patience," Hooda told reporters.

The former Haryana chief minister said that if the state government had taken adequate steps at the right time, the violence could have been avoided.

When the police had information, the government should have acted in time, he said.

"This is an administrative failure of the government," Hooda said.

Asked if he wanted the chief minister to resign, he said, "The one who is responsible should resign. If Khattar sahib thinks it is his responsibility, he should quit." On whether it was a conspiracy, he said the government should have been prepared. "Our aim is to maintain peace and promote brotherhood. There has never been an incident like this even during partition in 1947. Creating such type of an atmosphere is not in the interest of the country," the former chief minister noted.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said there were no religious riots in Haryana till 75 years after Independence.

"Today, for the first time, riots are taking place in Haryana right under the nose of the BJP government. Where is the chief minister?" he asked.

"We demand that strict action be taken against the rioters. The chief minister should come forward, perform his 'Rajdharma', and not leave law and order to the police and hide, as is happening now," Surjewala said.

Congress MP Deepinder Hooda said whatever happened in Nuh is unfortunate and painful. "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood." Mobs killed a cleric in a late night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into Gurugram, taking the death toll to five, police said on Tuesday.

Five people have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

Chief Minister Khattar called the attack on the VHP procession part of a larger conspiracy, while the VHP demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency.

Authorities clamped a curfew Tuesday morning in Nuh district. Security forces held flag marches in adjoining districts, while several peace committee meetings were organised. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK