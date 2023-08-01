Nuh violence: Haryana Police announces Rs 57 lakh compensation for slain home guards' families

Gurugram, Aug 1 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 57 lakh each to the families of two home guards killed in the Nuh violence.

Five people have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

According to an official statement, two home guards, Neeraj and Gursev who were deployed from Gurugram to Nuh in the wake of the violence, died in the line of duty.

“Haryana Police stands with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. While no amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one, the bereaved families will be provided with Rs 57 lakh each and all support by the Haryana Police,” the statement said. PTI COR KVK KVK